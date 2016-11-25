FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 25, 2016 / 1:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Chengdu Tianxing Meter says controlling shareholder again transfers 15 mln shares in co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Chengdu Tianxing Meter Co Ltd :

* Says its controlling shareholder, a Chengdu-based group company has transferred 15 million shares in the co to an investment management LLP, on Nov. 21

* The controlling shareholder holds 29.10 percent stake in co after transaction and still be the top shareholder

* The investment management LLP owns 9.92 percent stake in co, being the third major shareholder

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/u4ETlc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

