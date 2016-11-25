FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Lvjing Holding announces shareholding structure changes caused by private placement
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 25, 2016 / 1:56 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Lvjing Holding announces shareholding structure changes caused by private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Lvjing Holding Co., Ltd. :

* Says two Tibet-based technology firms will raise stake in the co to 5.8 percent and 8.7 percent respectively, both up from 0 percent, after the private placement

* Says Shanghai-based asset management firm will raise stake in the co 22.9 percent from 0 percent

* Says Tian'an Life Insurance Co., Ltd. will raise stake in the co to 24.3 percent from 0 percent

* Says the shareholder Yu Bin will raise its voting rights in the co to 29.9 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Yt0HiK; goo.gl/78pWuf; goo.gl/mtwN70; goo.gl/cjGY28; goo.gl/g3h9DT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.