Nov 25 (Reuters) - Huangshan Tourism Development Co Ltd :

* Says it established a fund management JV in Huangshan on Nov. 21, with a Tianjin-based investment limited partnership

* Says the JV with registered capital of 10 million yuan and the co holds 20 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/s7PtNa

