Nov 25 (Reuters) - Changjiang Securities Company Limited :

* Says a Shanghai-based group company, which is engaged in financing investment, pharmaceutical chemical business and real estate development, raised stake in the co to 12.6 percent via transaction with the former top shareholder

* Says the stake acquisition amount is 10 billion yuan in total

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Uikxpp

