Nov 25 (Reuters) - Songwon Industrial Co Ltd :

* Says it will buy 27,555 shares of Songwon International AG, a Switzerland chemical products company, to improve management efficiency by simplifying governance structure

* Says transaction amount is 76.09 billion won

* Says it will hold 100 percent stake(46,075 shares) in Songwon International AG, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/mhB6SB

