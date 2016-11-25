FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Amana says group reorganization
November 25, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Amana says group reorganization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Amana inc :

* Says it to buy its wholly owned sub-subsidiary amanawest from its subsidiary for 100 million yen on Nov. 25

* Says it to merge amanawest on Jan. 1, 2017 and amanawest to be dissolved after merger

* Says unit A to merge unit A's subsidiary on Jan. 1, 2017 and the unit A's subsidiary to be dissolved after merger

* Says unit A and its subsidiary have been engaged in visual communication business

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1mYc2i

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

