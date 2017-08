Nov 25 (Reuters) - Zhongzhu Medical Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it to set up a health management JV in Zhuhai with a Xiamen-based tech firm

* Says the JV with registered capital of 30 million yuan and the co to hold 70 percent stake in it

* Says the JV to invest 1 million Macao patacas to set up a health management firm in Macao

