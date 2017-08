Nov 25 (Reuters) - Wuhan DDMC Culture Co Ltd

* Says shareholder Wuhan Dangdai Technology has bought 4.96 million shares in the company on Nov 25 for 100.5 million yuan ($14.53 million)

