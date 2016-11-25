BRIEF-China Fortune Land Development unit to repurchase stake in two firms

Nov 25 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd :

* Says its unit to repurchase 49 percent stake in its Beijing-based real estate development unit from an asset management firm for 2.14 billion yuan and to wholly own target unit after transaction

* Says the unit to repurchase 49.04 percent stake in its construction and development unit from a capital management firm for 548.3 million yuan and to wholly own target unit after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DKIeHa; goo.gl/i8khtT

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)