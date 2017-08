Nov 25 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Yueda Investment Co Ltd :

* Says to sell stake in two JVs including 40 percent stake in a Jiangsu-based fiber technology firm and 50 percent stake in a Jiangsu-based clothing firm

* Says selling price of totally 25 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bNDKYv

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)