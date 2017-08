(Refiles with correct link)

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Hengli Industrial Development Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sell 80 percent stake in subsidiary for 232.8 million yuan ($33.65 million)

* Says it scraps share private placement plan announced in 2015

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gyQVMv; bit.ly/2gLVg1S

($1 = 6.9176 Chinese yuan renminbi)