9 months ago
BRIEF-Shionogi & announces decision of patent revocation and patent infringement actions in UK
November 28, 2016 / 3:01 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Shionogi & announces decision of patent revocation and patent infringement actions in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Shionogi & Co Ltd :

* Says the co filed a counterclaim in patent court in the UK stating that Merck Sharp & Dohme Limited's "integrase inhibitor Isentress" infringes the co's UK patent on May 16, 2015

* Says on Nov. 25, patent court in the UK decided that although Merck Sharp & Dohme Limited's "integrase inhibitor Isentress" infringes the co's UK patent, the co's UK patent was invalid due to not satisfying the description requirement

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/zw0jQK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

