BRIEF-Shionogi & announces decision of patent revocation and patent infringement actions in UK

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Shionogi & Co Ltd :

* Says the co filed a counterclaim in patent court in the UK stating that Merck Sharp & Dohme Limited's "integrase inhibitor Isentress" infringes the co's UK patent on May 16, 2015

* Says on Nov. 25, patent court in the UK decided that although Merck Sharp & Dohme Limited's "integrase inhibitor Isentress" infringes the co's UK patent, the co's UK patent was invalid due to not satisfying the description requirement

