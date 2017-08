Nov 28 (Reuters) - G Three holdings Corp :

* Says it determined to buy solar power generation station in Kagoshima, in which co will acquire power generation capacity of 40MW, with settlement date in early-Dec.

* Transaction amount is undisclosed

* Says it is a part of the acquisition plan disclosed on Aug. 24

