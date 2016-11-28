FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-NEC updates on ToB for shares in Japan Aviation Electronics Industry
November 28, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-NEC updates on ToB for shares in Japan Aviation Electronics Industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - NEC Corp :

* Says co is offering a takeover bid for up to 10 million shares (represents 10.97 percent stake) in Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd at 1,920 yen per share

* Total transaction amount is 19.2 billion yen

* Says the offering period from Nov. 29 to Jan. 17, 2017

* Co is expected to hold 50.77 percent stake in Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd after the transaction up from 39.80 percent currently

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/IJcwLW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
