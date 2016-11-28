FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Eastern Media International unit to be merged into TV shopping firm via stock swap
November 28, 2016

BRIEF-Eastern Media International unit to be merged into TV shopping firm via stock swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Eastern Media International Corp :

* Says its department stores unit entered into merger agreement with a TV shopping firm via stock swap

* Says one share of the unit will be exchanged into 0.885 share of the TV shopping firm

* Says the merger effective on April 1, 2017 and the unit will be dissolved after the merger

* Says the co will directly or indirectly hold 25.9 percent stake in the TV shopping firm after the merger

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/SqfOD9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

