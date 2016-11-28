BRIEF-Eastern Media International unit to be merged into TV shopping firm via stock swap

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Eastern Media International Corp :
* Says its department stores unit entered into merger agreement with a TV shopping firm via stock swap
* Says one share of the unit will be exchanged into 0.885 share of the TV shopping firm
* Says the merger effective on April 1, 2017 and the unit will be dissolved after the merger
* Says the co will directly or indirectly hold 25.9 percent stake in the TV shopping firm after the merger
