Nov 28 (Reuters) - Inner Mongolia Tianshou Technology & Development Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to sell 22.26 percent stake in a fiber firm for 130 million yuan

* Says co plans to sell account receivables with net book value of 132.3 million yuan with final transaction amount to be determined

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uxOgzc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)