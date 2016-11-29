FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jiangsu Sihuan Bioengineering receives verdict regarding unpaid purchases lawsuit
November 29, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Jiangsu Sihuan Bioengineering receives verdict regarding unpaid purchases lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Sihuan Bioengineering Co., Ltd. :

* Says it received verdict from Jiangyin People's Court, regarding the unpaid purchases lawsuit filed by five companies

* Says the co and Jiangsu-based ecological Park Sci& Tech firm were requested to pay a total of 291.3 million yuan for the purchases and related interest

* Says the two entities will also pay for the litigation costs and maintenance costs

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Rb84Nd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

