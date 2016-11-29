BRIEF-Jiangsu Sihuan Bioengineering receives verdict regarding unpaid purchases lawsuit

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Sihuan Bioengineering Co., Ltd. :

* Says it received verdict from Jiangyin People's Court, regarding the unpaid purchases lawsuit filed by five companies

* Says the co and Jiangsu-based ecological Park Sci& Tech firm were requested to pay a total of 291.3 million yuan for the purchases and related interest

* Says the two entities will also pay for the litigation costs and maintenance costs

