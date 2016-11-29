BRIEF-Fuji Media Holdings to issue 20 bln yen bonds via public offering

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Fuji Media Holdings Inc :

* Says the co will issue 5th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen through public offering

* Says face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says interest rate of 0.108 percent

* Says maturity on Dec. 6, 2021

* Says subscription date on Nov. 29 and payment date on Dec. 6

* Says the co will issue 6th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen through public offering

* Says face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says interest rate of 0.200 percent

* Says maturity on Dec. 6, 2023

* Says subscription date on Nov. 29 and payment date on Dec. 6

* Says the proceeds to be used to fund repayment and working capital

