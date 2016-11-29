FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Fuji Media Holdings to issue 20 bln yen bonds via public offering
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
November 29, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Fuji Media Holdings to issue 20 bln yen bonds via public offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Fuji Media Holdings Inc :

* Says the co will issue 5th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen through public offering

* Says face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says interest rate of 0.108 percent

* Says maturity on Dec. 6, 2021

* Says subscription date on Nov. 29 and payment date on Dec. 6

* Says the co will issue 6th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen through public offering

* Says face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says interest rate of 0.200 percent

* Says maturity on Dec. 6, 2023

* Says subscription date on Nov. 29 and payment date on Dec. 6

* Says the proceeds to be used to fund repayment and working capital

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/x9sW7r

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.