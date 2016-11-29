FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-United Urban Investment plans new units issuance and term loan
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 29, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-United Urban Investment plans new units issuance and term loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - United Urban Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to issue 90,000 new units via public offerings and 12,065 units via private placemen, with details to be determined

* Says co plans 1.4 billion yen worth of term loan, with interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.3 percent and maturity on Dec. 20, 2024

* Proceeds to be used to fund properties acquisition

* Co completes sale of trust beneficial rights of two properties at 4,420 million yen on Nov. 29

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Bo89Et ; goo.gl/0JCqFM ; goo.gl/7JhN4y

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.