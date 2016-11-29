BRIEF-Accordia Golf says ToB offered by MBKP Resort

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Accordia Golf Co Ltd :

* Says Midori Development Company Designated Activity Company's wholly owned unit MBKP Resort is offering a takeover bid for 70,504,567 shares (represents 100 percent stake, or no less than 47,003,100 shares which represents 66.67 percent satke) of co's stock, at the price of 1,210 yen per share

* Total acquisition amount is 85.31 billion yen (for total 70,504,566 shares)

* Say the offering period from Nov. 30, 2016 to Jan. 18, 2017

* Settlement date from Jan. 25, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/NWvQC3

