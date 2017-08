Nov 30 (Reuters) - Medipost Co Ltd :

* Says it received China patent on Nov. 29, for composition for the diagnosis, prevention or treatment of disease related to cells expressing IL-8 or GRO-alpha, comprising UCB-MSCs

* Says Patent application number is 200880104400.X

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/jRVZ5R

