FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Fujio Food System announces business and capital alliance with Umenohana Co Ltd
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 30, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Fujio Food System announces business and capital alliance with Umenohana Co Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Fujio Food System Co Ltd :

* Says it entered into agreement with Umenohana Co Ltd to form business and capital alliance on Nov. 30

* Says two entities will cooperate on the purchase of ingredients, the use of central kitchen and overseas business

* Says the co will raise 4.9 percent stake in Umenohana Co Ltd and Umenohana Co Ltd will also raise 3.6 percent stake in the co as capital alliance

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/gsqtbR; goo.gl/kxJiKi

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.