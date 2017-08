Nov 30 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp :

* Says it plans to merge with two of its wholly owned units, an electronic components materials maker (PIDMK) and synthetic resin products maker (PIDMYC), effective on April 1, 2017

* Says the units will be dissolved after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/xPWN9D

