Nov 30 (Reuters) - IM Co Ltd :

* Says it will buy land and building, located in Gongse-dong, Giheung-gu, Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do, from Korea Trust Co., Ltd, to rebuild office buildings

* Says transaction amount is 6.2 billion won

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/sNkSlP

