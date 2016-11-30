FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Jung Wuk buys 13.9 pct stake in Daishin Balance 1st Special Purpose Acquisition
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 30, 2016 / 9:21 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Jung Wuk buys 13.9 pct stake in Daishin Balance 1st Special Purpose Acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Daishin Balance 1st Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :

* Says Jung Wuk becomes top shareholder of the company, replacing Mirae Asset Daewoo Co.,Ltd, effective Nov. 30

* Says Jung Wuk has acquired 12.3 million shares of the company, increasing its stake in the company up to 13.9 percent from 0 percent

* Says Mirae Asset Daewoo Co.,Ltd has sold its entire 4.0 percent stake(206,033 shares) in the company

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/zo8OPz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.