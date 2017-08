Nov 30 (Reuters) - Boe Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says Hefei unit to invest 5.8 billion yuan ($842.78 million) to expand 10.5 generation TFT-LCD production line

* Says board approves to invest 46.5 billion yuan in AMOLED project in Sichuan

($1 = 6.8820 Chinese yuan renminbi)