Nov 30 (Reuters) - Softmax Co Ltd :

* Says third unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Nov. 30

* Says 21 billion won have not been raised as of Nov. 30, so it raised 4 billion won in proceeds from the bond offering

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Qrgy7i

