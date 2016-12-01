FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Zhongtian Urban's unit to acquire stake in Zhongrong Life Insurance, to set up unit in Guiyang
#Financials
December 1, 2016 / 2:01 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Zhongtian Urban's unit to acquire stake in Zhongrong Life Insurance, to set up unit in Guiyang

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd

* Says its unit plans to acquire 51 pct stake in Zhongrong Life Insurance for 2 billion yuan ($290.21 million)

* Says it plans to set up unit for infrastructure project in Guiyang with registered capital of 2 billion yuan

* Says share trade remains suspended pending announcement

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fGaqW6; bit.ly/2fSUs9C; bit.ly/2fNihwd

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8915 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)

