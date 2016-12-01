BRIEF-Zhongtian Urban's unit to acquire stake in Zhongrong Life Insurance, to set up unit in Guiyang

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd

* Says its unit plans to acquire 51 pct stake in Zhongrong Life Insurance for 2 billion yuan ($290.21 million)

* Says it plans to set up unit for infrastructure project in Guiyang with registered capital of 2 billion yuan

* Says share trade remains suspended pending announcement

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fGaqW6; bit.ly/2fSUs9C; bit.ly/2fNihwd

