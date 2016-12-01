BRIEF-Asics to issue 20 bln yen bonds via public offering

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Asics Corp :
* Says the co will issue 1st series unsecured corporate bonds worth 20 billion yen through public offering
* Says face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen
* Says interest rate of 0.14 percent
* Says maturity on Dec. 7, 2021
* Says subscription date on Dec. 1 and payment date on Dec. 7
* Says proceeds to be used to fund repayment and working capital
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Ad4Ous
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)