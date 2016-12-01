BRIEF-Asics to issue 20 bln yen bonds via public offering

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Asics Corp :

* Says the co will issue 1st series unsecured corporate bonds worth 20 billion yen through public offering

* Says face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says interest rate of 0.14 percent

* Says maturity on Dec. 7, 2021

* Says subscription date on Dec. 1 and payment date on Dec. 7

* Says proceeds to be used to fund repayment and working capital

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Ad4Ous

