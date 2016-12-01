FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Hitachi Capital plans financial platform with Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance included partners
December 1, 2016 / 5:36 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Hitachi Capital plans financial platform with Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance included partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Hitachi Capital Corp :

* Says co and Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co Ltd entered into agreement to set up a financial platform, Japan Infrastructure Initiative Company Limited, in mid-Jan. 2017

* The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd (BTMU) will also invest in the financial platform

* Co and will hold 47.55 percent stake in Japan Infrastructure Initiative respectively, BTMU will hold 4.9 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/F51W5H

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

