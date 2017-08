Dec 1 (Reuters) - Kenedix Office Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to buy 40 percent stake in trust beneficial rights of a property located in Tokyo on Dec. 1, at 4.17 billion yen

* Says it plans to sell a Tokyo-based property on Dec. 1, for 2.44 billion yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UnchG3

