Dec 1 (Reuters) - Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals Co., Ltd. :

* Says the shareholder Yantai-based investment firm's stake in the co is lowered to 4.76 percent from 9.96 percent after private placement

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/saJUYo; goo.gl/omcbOu

