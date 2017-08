Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products :

* Says individual Wu Guanjiang sold 3.7 percent stake in it on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30

* Says Wu Guanjiang holds 12.5 percent stake in it now, down from 16.2 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pqzAgC

