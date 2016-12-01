REFILE-BRIEF-Lupin, Eli Lilly expand partnership in India
* Lilly will continue to sell Lispro under the brand name Humalog through its existing channels
Dec 1 Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd
* Says GFL International will own 18.06 percent in International Lithium after transaction
* Says unit GFL International agrees to buy 2 million shares in Canada's International Lithium Corp at C$0.153 per share
LONDON, Dec 1 Standard Chartered has hired Barclays' top regulatory lawyer Chris Allen as its new general counsel, client and products, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
HELSINKI, Dec 1 Finland's Nokia on Thursday announced that its deal with HMD Global Oy, a new company formed to revive the Nokia brand in phones, has come into force and that HMD has opened for business.