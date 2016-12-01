BRIEF-Golden Biotechnology to issue new shares at T$38 per share

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Golden Biotechnology :

* Says it will issue 20 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$38 per share

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 90 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders, who are eligible to purchase 195.2 shares for every 1,000 shares they hold

* Says the proceeds will be used to enrich operating funds

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/81p8sy

