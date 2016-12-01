FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Golden Biotechnology to issue new shares at T$38 per share
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
December 1, 2016 / 9:56 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Golden Biotechnology to issue new shares at T$38 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Golden Biotechnology :

* Says it will issue 20 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$38 per share

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 90 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders, who are eligible to purchase 195.2 shares for every 1,000 shares they hold

* Says the proceeds will be used to enrich operating funds

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/81p8sy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

