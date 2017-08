(Refiles to remove extra letter in headline)

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Vanfund Urban Investment & Development Co Ltd

* Says its infrastructure unit to reduce registered capital to 51 million yuan ($7.40 million) from 651 million yuan due to asset restructuring

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gJhWPM

