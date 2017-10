Dec 1 (Reuters) - Guangdong Mingzhu Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to boost real estate unit’s registered capital to 600.0 million yuan ($87.05 million) from 12.0 million yuan

* Says it plans to invest a combined 1.15 billion yuan in two property projects in Guangdong province

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fIduB8; bit.ly/2gOlv3z; bit.ly/2gaVoUO

($1 = 6.8928 Chinese yuan renminbi)