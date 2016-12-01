FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-China Fortune Land plans to issue medium-term notes, unit plans acquisition
December 1, 2016 / 11:16 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-China Fortune Land plans to issue medium-term notes, unit plans acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($725.39 million) medium-term notes

* Says unit plans to issue up to 10.0 billion yuan bonds

* Says unit plans to acquire 70 percent stake in property development firm for about 1.28 billion yuan in Hebei province

* Says Ping An-UOB Fund plans to invest up to 2.0 billion yuan in unit's property firm

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gBWfyi; bit.ly/2gb1Wm1; bit.ly/2gb0Wi6; bit.ly/2gOubXS

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8928 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
