Dec 1 (Reuters) - Zhongzhu Medical Holdings Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to buy new medicine project including research and patents for 150 million yuan ($21.78 million)

* Says unit plans to buy 65 percent stake in hospital operator for 36.9 million yuan

* Says share trade to resume on Dec 2

($1 = 6.8870 Chinese yuan renminbi)