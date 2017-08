Dec 2 (Reuters) - Emei Shan Tourism Co Ltd :

* Says it enters into agreement to sell entire 94.29 percent stake in its unit which is engaged in property management, project investment and landscaping business, to co's controlling shareholder, Sichuan Emeishan Leshan Dafo Tourism Group

* Says stake transfer price is 77.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KXwEiY

