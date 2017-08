Dec 2 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd

* Says its consortium wins underground pipeline ppp project with investment about 700-800 million yuan ($101.69-$116.21 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gN8gUB

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8840 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)