Dec 2 (Reuters) - Shin Kong Financial Holding Co Ltd :

* Says it will buy 102.7 million A special shares of Cathay Financial Holdings for T$6.16 billion

* Says the co will raise stake in Cathay Financial Holdings to 12.3 percent from 0 percent after the stake acquisition

