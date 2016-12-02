BRIEF-Foresee Pharmaceuticals to issue new shares for operating funds enrichment

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Foresee Pharmaceuticals :

* Says it will issue 8 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$72 per share for operating funds enrichment

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, remaining 90 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders, who are eligible to purchase 100 shares for every 1,000 shares they hold

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/O85Zhc

