Dec 2 (Reuters) - Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd :

* Says it canceled contract with an Europe shipowner to undertake construction work of LNG FPSO lower hull, on Dec. 1

* The reason is not receiving work order(NTP) from the oderer

* Contract amount is 907.6 billion won

