9 months ago
BRIEF-Hainan HNA Infrastructure Investment Group units sign contracts
December 2, 2016 / 9:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Hainan HNA Infrastructure Investment Group units sign contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Hainan HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co Ltd :

* Says its airport group unit signs agreement with Sanya airport investment and construction firm, to provide relevant consulting services, with service fee of 467.3 million yuan

* Says its investment unit also signs agreement with the Sanya airport investment and construction firm, to provide application related consulting services, with service fee of 20 million yuan

* Says its project management contractor unit signs entrusted construction contract worth 9.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cslr6L ; goo.gl/cslr6L ; goo.gl/Jdi0QV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

