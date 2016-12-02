FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BOE Technology buys back shares, unit and partners plan insurance firm
December 2, 2016 / 10:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-BOE Technology buys back shares, unit and partners plan insurance firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - BOE Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says unit and four partners agree to set up life insurance firm with registered capital at 2.0 billion yuan ($290.47 million)

* Says it has bought back 196.3 million yuan worth of A-shares, HK$82.4 million ($10.63 million) worth of B-shares between Sept 20 and Nov 30

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fZqTTV; bit.ly/2fSnrqN; bit.ly/2h1IkFp

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8854 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

