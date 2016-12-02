FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jinzi Ham plans health industry fund, major shareholders to unload shares
December 2, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Jinzi Ham plans health industry fund, major shareholders to unload shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Jinzi Ham Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 395 million yuan ($57.37 million) to set up health industry fund worth up to 1 billion yuan with partners

* Says major shareholders plan to unload up to 70.36 million shares in the company in next six months, equivalent to 11.51 percent stake

* Says it plans to boost capital in management JV by 163.3 million yuan, will own 51 percent stake after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gfVc6q; bit.ly/2gPc45b; bit.ly/2gPhUUa

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8854 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

