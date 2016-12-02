FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BUZZ-Ambarella Inc: Biggest pct loss in more than 8 months
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
December 2, 2016 / 3:51 PM / 9 months ago

BUZZ-Ambarella Inc: Biggest pct loss in more than 8 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Video processing chip maker's shares down as much as 9.53 pct at $55.5; biggest intraday pct loss in more than 8 months

** At least 3 brokerages cut PTs; Roth Capital makes the biggest cut by $10 to $70; median PT is $75

** Forecasts Q4 revenue below estimates, citing challenging near-term visibility in certain markets and issues with some customers

** Ambarella posts Q3 results above estimates as GoPro ramped up shipments of its HERO5 camera ahead of the holiday season

** More than 1 million shares traded, 2.2x their 30-day moving avg

** Up to Thursday's close, stock had risen 10.1 pct YTD (Messaging: Laharee.Chatterjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

