BRIEF-U.S. CDC updates guidance for Little River, Florida area with active zika transmission

Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

* U.S. CDC updates guidance for Little River, Florida area with active zika transmission

* The Little River area of Miami is no longer considered to be area of active zika virus transmission, it is now designated as zika cautionary area

* There have been no new cases of local zika virus transmission identified in little river, florida area for more than 45 days

* All of miami-dade remains a 'zika cautionary' area and pregnant women are eligible for zika virus testing

* All pregnant women in U.S. should be evaluated for possible zika virus exposure during each prenatal care visit

* U.S. CDC says guidance for 'active zika virus transmission' areas continues to apply to South Miami beach