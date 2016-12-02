FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-U.S. CDC updates guidance for Little River, Florida area with active zika transmission
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 2, 2016 / 3:26 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. CDC updates guidance for Little River, Florida area with active zika transmission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

* U.S. CDC updates guidance for Little River, Florida area with active zika transmission

* The Little River area of Miami is no longer considered to be area of active zika virus transmission, it is now designated as zika cautionary area

* There have been no new cases of local zika virus transmission identified in little river, florida area for more than 45 days

* All of miami-dade remains a 'zika cautionary' area and pregnant women are eligible for zika virus testing

* All pregnant women in U.S. should be evaluated for possible zika virus exposure during each prenatal care visit

* U.S. CDC says guidance for 'active zika virus transmission' areas continues to apply to South Miami beach

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.