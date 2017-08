Dec 5 (Reuters) - KAGOME Co Ltd :

* Says it completes repurchase of 10.54 percent stake of shares (10.5 million shares) at totaling 25.84 billion yen, as off Dec. 2, as the result of 12 million shares' buy-back plan disclosed on Nov. 2

